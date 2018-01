Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp:

* GABELLI & COMPANY INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC REPORTS A 3.94 PERCENT STAKE IN GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP AS OF JAN 25 - SEC FILING

* GABELLI & COMPANY INVESTMENT ADVISERS-MAY DISCUSS WITH GORDON POINTE TO SUGGEST/TAKE POSITION FOR POTENTIAL CHANGES IN OPERATIONS, MANAGEMENT/CAPITAL STRUCTURE