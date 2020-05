BRIEF-Gabetti Q1 Gross Loss Widens To EUR 1.2 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Gabetti Property Solutions SpA:

* Q1 GROSS LOSS EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE FROM AGENCY ACTIVITIES EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 ECONOMIC EFFECTS COULD JEOPARDIZE GROUP GROWTH AND IMPROVEMENT OF RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2020

* FOR YEAR REMAINDER, NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS IN TERMS OF TURNOVER AND MARGINS COULD BE MORE SIGNIFICANT THAN IN Q1