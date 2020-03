March 20 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S:

* REG-GABRIEL HOLDING A/S SUSPENDS THE OUTLOOK FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20 DUE TO THE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT COMPANY’S MARKET CONDITIONS FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD

* VISIBILITY IS FAR FROM SUFFICIENT TO ASSESS VALID EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE AND PROFIT FOR ENTIRE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)