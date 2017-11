Nov 29 (Reuters) - GAIA INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL LTD:

* ‍DELOITTE AND TOUCHE HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS GAIA‘S EXTERNAL AUDITORS REPLACING KPMG INCORPORATED​

* GAIA INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL - ‍CHANGE IN AUDIT FIRM, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY WAS INITIATED BY CO DUE TO RECENT REPUTATIONAL CONCERNS RAISED REGARDING KPMG​