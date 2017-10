Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gaia Infrastructure Capital Ltd:

* SIX MONTHS ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 8% TO 24.84 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍HY TOTAL REVENUE UP 11% TO R23.3 MILLION​

* GAIA INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍BOARD RESOLVED TO TERMINATE SERVICES OF KPMG INCORPORATED AS EXTERNAL AUDITOR TO COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 31 OCTOBER 2017

* GAIA INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL LTD - ‍FIRST INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION OF 24.84 CENTS PER SHARE​