January 17, 2018 / 10:39 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Gaiax to hold 65.5 pct stake in unit adish, down from 78.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gaiax Co Ltd

* Says unit adish co. ltd. will issue 15,500 shares to two Tokyo-based investment limited liability partnerships, freebit investment inc and Osaka-based management consulting firm

* Payment date on Jan. 18

* Says it will sell 6,000 shares to a Tokyo-based investment limited liability partnerships

* Says it will hold 65.5 percent stake in adish co. ltd., down from 78.1 percent, after transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KoX1ZE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

