June 24

* SAYS SALES TO SHORTLY REACH PRE-COVID LEVELS

* SAYS HOPES TO INSTALL BREAKWATER AT DABHOL LNG TERMINAL BY AUG 2022

* SAYS TAKEN CERTAIN COST CUTTING MEASURES THAT WILL HELP BOOST MARGINS

* SAYS SEE ANNUAL CAPEX AT 40 BILLION RUPEES-50 BILLION RUPESS IN COMING YRS

* SAYS GAIL TO IMPORT 50 LNG CARGOES IN FY21 VERSUS 44 FROM U.S. IN FY 20

* SAYS NOT LOOKING AT ANY DOWNSIZING OF CAPEX DUE TO COVID

* SAYS EXAMINING PURCHASE OF STAKE IN INDIA GAS EXCHANGE