May 1 (Reuters) - Gail (India) Ltd:

* SAYS CO SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SBI FOR GENERAL CAPITAL EXPENDITUREAGREEMENT FOR 20 BILLION RUPEES TERM LOAN

* SAYS TERM LOAN HAS DOOR TO DOOR TENURE OF 14 YEARS

* SAYS TERM LOAN MAINLY FOR GAS PIPELINE PROJECTS