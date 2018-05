May 9 (Reuters) - GAIN Capital Holdings Inc:

* GAIN CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MONTHLY METRICS FOR APRIL 2018

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - RETAIL SEGMENT OTC TRADING VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $222.4 BILLION, UP 20.2% YOY

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BILLION, UP 14.0% YOY