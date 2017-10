Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* GAIN CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MONTHLY METRICS FOR SEPTEMBER 2017

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - SEPT 2017 RETAIL SEGMENT OTC TRADING VOLUME OF $202.6 BILLION VERSUS $237.7 BILLION IN AUG 2017

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍SEPTEMBER RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 9.6 BILLION VERSUS $ 10.3 BILLION IN AUGUST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: