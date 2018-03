March 12 (Reuters) - Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES IMPACT OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS-REMOVING IMPACT OF U.S. TCJA ON GAAP NET LOSS, NET INCOME IN Q4 WOULD HAVE BEEN NET PROFIT OF $1.2 MILLION OR $0.03/SHARE