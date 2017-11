Nov 10 (Reuters) - GAIN Capital Holdings Inc

* GAIN Capital Holdings Inc announces monthly metrics for October 2017

* GAIN Capital Holdings Inc - ‍october 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $192.5 billion versus $190.9 billion in October 2016​

* GAIN Capital Holdings Inc - ‍institutional segment​ ecn average daily volume for Oct 2017 $11.4 billion versus $8.7 billion in Oct 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: