Gain Capital Holdings Inc:

* GAIN CAPITAL RESPONDS TO ESMA STATEMENT

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS​

* GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC - DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS