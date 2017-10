Oct 5 (Reuters) - Galane Gold Ltd

* Galane Gold announces production results for Q3 2017 and an updated mine plan for Tau

* Galane Gold Ltd - it produced a total of 9,535 ounces of gold for Q3 ending September 30, 2017​

* Galane Gold Ltd - ‍revised its current Tau underground mine plan to add a further 44,300 ounces of gold​