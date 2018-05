May 9 (Reuters) - Galane Gold Ltd:

* GALANE GOLD LTD. RELEASES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018 AND ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR APRIL 2018

* GALANE GOLD LTD - PRODUCED 7,649 OUNCES OF GOLD IN QUARTER

* GALANE GOLD LTD - PRODUCED A TOTAL OF 4,004 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018