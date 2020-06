June 4 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV:

* FILGOTINIB DEMONSTRATES DURABLE EFFICACY AND CONSISTENT SAFETY PROFILE AT 52 WEEKS IN FINCH 1 AND 3 STUDIES IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* DATA PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN LEAGUE AGAINST RHEUMATISM, EULAR, EUROPEAN E-CONGRESS OF RHEUMATOLOGY 2020

INTEGRATED SAFETY ANALYSIS FROM PHASE 3 FINCH AND PHASE 2 DARWIN PROGRAMS INFORMS LONG-TERM SAFETY PROFILE OF FILGOTINIB IN RA