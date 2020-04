BRIEF-Galapagos And Ryvu To Partner On Drug Discovery And Development

April 16 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* GALAPAGOS AND RYVU ANNOUNCE RESEARCH COLLABORATION

* TODAY ANNOUNCED A COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON THE DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL SMALL MOLECULE DRUGS IN INFLAMMATION

* RYVU WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR FURTHER OPTION, MILESTONE, AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS

* THIS IS A JOINT RESEARCH COLLABORATION IN WHICH RYVU IS RESPONSIBLE FOR EARLY DRUG DISCOVERY

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, GALAPAGOS WILL HAVE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE IP DEVELOPED BY RYVU AND TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THIS DURING COLLABORATION

* PENDING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRE-AGREED CRITERIA AND UTILIZING ITS OPTION, GALAPAGOS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)