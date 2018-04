April 12 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV:

* GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES ISABELA PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN IPF

* ANNOUNCES THE DESIGN OF A WORLDWIDE PHASE 3 PROGRAM, TO EVALUATE GLPG1690 IN PATIENTS WITH IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS

* ISABELA PHASE 3 PROGRAM WITH GLPG1690 INTENDED TO SUPPORT NDA AND MARKET AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION SUBMISSIONS IN USA AND EU