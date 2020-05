BRIEF-Galapagos: Capital Increase Of EUR 17.9 Million

May 29(Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT EXERCISES

* ISSUED 435,540 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOR A TOTAL CAPITAL INCREASE (INCLUDING ISSUANCE PREMIUM) OF EUR 17,914,162.40

* CEO ONNO VAN DE STOLPE EXERCISED 40,000 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* FOUR OTHER MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBERS EXERCISED AN AGGREGATE NUMBER OF 345,000 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* NOTES THAT ITS TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL CURRENTLY AMOUNTS TO EUR 352,968,964.92, THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES CONFERRING VOTING RIGHTS AMOUNTS TO 65,254,562

* TWO WARRANTS ISSUED TO GILEAD THERAPEUTICS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR A MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO BRING THE SHAREHOLDING OF GILEAD AND ITS AFFILIATES TO 25.1% AND 29.9%, RESPECTIVELY

