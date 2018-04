April 19 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV:

* GALAPAGOS CREATES NEW WARRANT PLAN

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS CREATED 1.6 MILLION WARRANTS UNDER NEW WARRANT PLANS

* WARRANTS HAVE AN EXERCISE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS AS OF DATE OF OFFER AND HAVE AN EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 79.88 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: