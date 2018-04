April 25 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV:

* END OF Q1 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EUR 1.1 BILLION

* GALAPAGOS EXPECTS AN OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN €220 AND €240 MILLION IN 2018

* CURRENT TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS POSITION IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.1 BILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE EUR 0.73