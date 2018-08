Aug 2 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv:

* H1 NET LOSS OF €59.1 MILLION

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ON 30 JUNE 2018 OF €1,066.8 MILLION

* DUE TO COLLABORATION WITH NOVARTIS, CO CUTS EXPECTATIONS FOR OPERATIONAL CASH BURN FROM ORIGINALLY GUIDED €220-240 MILLION TO €180-200 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: