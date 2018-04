April 27 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* REG-GALAPAGOS PRESENTS STRONG DISEASE-MODIFYING EFFECTS IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF OSTEOARTHRITIS WITH GLPG1972 AT OARSI 2018

* TREATMENT WITH GLPG1972 IN RAT MENISCECTOMY MODEL RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT CHONDROPROTECTION

* GLPG1972 WAS ALSO FOUND TO DISPLAY A PROTECTIVE EFFECT TOWARDS OA BONE REMODELING