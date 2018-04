BRIEF-Galapagos Q1 Operating Loss Widens To 32.0 Million Euros

April 25 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 44.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 32.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 11.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 37.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 13.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AT END-Q1 EUR 1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.95 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH FINCH 2 (RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS) AND EQUATOR (PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS) IN 2018

* AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY IN 2018

* IN 2018, AIMS TO REPORT DECISION TO CONTINUE TO PHASE 3 IN SELECTION (ULCERATIVE COLITIS)

* IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB

* IN 2018, FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS, EXPECTS READOUT OF PELICAN PATIENT STUDY WITH GLPG2737

* IN 2018, FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS, EXPECTS INTERIM READOUT WITH FIRST TRIPLE COMBINATION THERAPY IN FALCON

* TO START DOSING ISABELA LATER IN 2018

* TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDIES WITH GLPG1205 (IPF), ADDITIONAL CF TRIPLE COMBINATION, GLPG1972 (OSTEOARTHRITIS), AND MOR106 (ATOPIC DERMATITIS) LATER IN 2018

* EXPECTS OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN EUR 220 MILLION AND EUR 240 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)