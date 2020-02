BRIEF-Galapagos Reports FY Group Revenues & Other Income Of EUR 896 Million, Compared To EUR 318 Million In 2018

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV:

* GALAPAGOS NV - FY GROUP REVENUES & OTHER INCOME OF EUR 896 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 318 MILLION IN 2018

* GALAPAGOS NV- FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 150 MILLION, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF EUR 29 MILLION IN 2018

* GALAPAGOS NV - FY DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE 2.49 EUROS

* GALAPAGOS - IN 2020, EXPECT AN OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN €420 AND €450 MILLION

* GALAPAGOS - CO, GILEAD EXPECT APPROVAL OF OUR FIRST PRODUCT CANDIDATE, FILGOTINIB, IN RA IN THE U.S., EUROPE, AND JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: