June 14 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH RASENBALLSPORT LEIPZIG GMBH FOR THE TRANSFER OF PLAYER ARMINDO TUE NA BANGNA (BRUMA)‍​

* THE TRANSFER FEE INCLUDING BONUSES AND SPECIAL MATCH CONTRACT INCOME IS EUR 15‍.0 MILLION​