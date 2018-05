May 3 (Reuters) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE OF HK$18.5 BILLION, UP 32% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA OF HK$4.3 BILLION, UP 36%

* CONTINUE TO WORK WITH LOCAL PARTNER TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON CLOSURE OF BORACAY