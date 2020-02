Feb 27 (Reuters) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd:

* CANNOT DETERMINE DURATION OF CORONAVIRUS AND THEREFORE NOT YET ABLE TO QUANTIFY FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT

* PROLONGED CORONAVIRUS CRISIS MAY HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN MACAU

* MACAU MAY CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE GEO-POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC CHALLENGES THAT MAY IMPACT CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: