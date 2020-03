March 16 (Reuters) - Galaxy Gaming Inc:

* GALAXY GAMING SUSPENDS BILLING DURING CASINO CLOSURES

* GALAXY GAMING INC - WILL SUSPEND BILLING ITS CUSTOMERS WHOSE CASINOS ARE CLOSED AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* GALAXY GAMING INC - SUSPENSION OF BILLING WILL LAST FOR DURATION OF CLOSURES OF CASINOS

* GALAXY GAMING INC - HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH ON HAND TO CONTINUE TO PAY OUR EMPLOYEES THROUGH THIS LIMITED CLOSURE