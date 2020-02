Feb 21 (Reuters) - Galaxy Resources Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $69.5 MILLION VERSUS $153.9 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $283.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $150.2 MILLION

* START OF 2020 HAS SEEN CUSTOMER BASE IN CHINA AFFECTED BY IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS