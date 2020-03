March 23 (Reuters) - Galaxy Resources Ltd:

* SAL DE VIDA PROJECT UPDATE

* MAJORITY OF SAL DE VIDA PROJECT WORKFORCE DEMOBILISING FROM SITE WITH ONLY A SKELETON CREW TO REMAIN FOR ESSENTIAL SERVICES

MAJORITY OF SAL DE VIDA PROJECT WORKFORCE DEMOBILISING DUE TO ARGENTINA GOVERNMENT'S PREVENTATIVE MEASURES