Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gale Pacific Ltd:

* ‍ ANNOUNCE THAT ITS PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2017 WILL BE ABOUT A$1.7 MILLION​

* SEES FY PRE-TAX PROFIT TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR UNDERLYING PRE-TAX PROFIT OF A$13.5 MILLION

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN A STRONG SECOND HALF