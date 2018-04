May 1 (Reuters) - Gale Pacific Ltd:

* PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF A$11.7 MILLION TO A$12.7 MILLION

* STRONG SECOND HALF OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO LOW LEVELS OF NET DEBT AT YEAR END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: