March 16 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS - CO EXPECTS IT WILL REQUIRE MORE CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS AFTER SEPT 30, 2021

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS - THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT WE WILL BE SUCCESSFUL IN OBTAINING FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS BEYOND SEPTEMBER 30, 2021