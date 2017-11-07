FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics posts qtrly loss per share $0.13‍​
Sections
Featured
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics posts qtrly loss per share $0.13‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.13‍​

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - ‍Top line results of NASH-CX phase 2B clinical trial expected to be announced in early December 2017​

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - ‍Company is funded through february 2018, which is sufficient to report top line data of NASH-CX phase 2B clinical trial​

* Galectin Therapeutics - Believes it has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations and research, development activities through Dec. 31, 2017​

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - ‍As of September 30, 2017, company had $7.0 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents​ Source text: [bit.ly/2AoS82F] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.