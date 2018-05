BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Proceeds To Phase 3 Development Of GR-MD-02 For NASH Cirrhosis

May 14 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS PROCEEDS TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF GR-MD-02 FOR NASH CIRRHOSIS FOLLOWING FDA MEETING

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - TARGET POPULATION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS WITHOUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - “DISAGREE WITH FDA’S DECISION NOT TO GRANT BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION AT THIS TIME”

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS - FDA HAS NOT GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS