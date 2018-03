March 29 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND CURRENTLY PLANNED OPERATIONS & RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES THROUGH AT LEAST MARCH 31, 2019