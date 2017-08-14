FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.14
August 14, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.14

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Galectin Therapeutics reports 2017 second quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* ‍company is funded through January 2018​

* Galectin Therapeutics - believes has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations, research and development activities through December 31, 2017

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc- as of June 30, 2017, co had $9.1 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

