Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS IT WILL REQUIRE MORE CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS AFTER SEPT 30, 2021, BELIEVES WILL BE ABLE TO OBTAIN FINANCING AS NEEDED