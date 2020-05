BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Says Nash-Rx Clinical Trial Protocol Filed With FDA First Patient Currently Expected To Be Enrolled In Q2 2020

May 11 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - NASH-RX CLINICAL TRIAL PROTOCOL FILED WITH FDA; FIRST PATIENT CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE ENROLLED IN Q2 2020

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS THAT IT WILL REQUIRE MORE CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS AFTER SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - BELIEVES IT WILL BE ABLE TO OBTAIN ADDITIONAL FINANCING AS NEEDED

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - FILED A NEW FORM S-3 WHICH REPLACES CO'S EXISTING SHELF REGISTRATION STATEMENT, WHICH EXPIRES ON JUNE 1, 2020 Source: bit.ly/3dBwnPS Further company coverage: