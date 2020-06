BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Says On June 22, Co And Covance Entered Into A Second Work Order Pursuant To The MSA

June 26 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS - ON JUNE 22, CO AND COVANCE ENTERED INTO A SECOND WORK ORDER PURSUANT TO THE MSA

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS - PURSUANT TO THE SECOND WORK ORDER, COVANCE AGREES TO PROVIDE SERVICES TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH ITS NASH-RX TRIAL

* GALECTIN - COVANCE SERVICES TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH NASH-RX TRIAL, FOR FEES OF ABOUT $60.0 MILLION FOR PHASE 2B & ABOUT $41.3 MILLION FOR PHASE 3 PORTION