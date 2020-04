BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics Update On The Impact Of Covid-19

April 2 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - CLINICAL SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION AND RELATED ACTIVITIES WITH EXTERNAL VENDORS ARE SO FAR ONLY MINIMALLY IMPACTED

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - REMAIN COMMITTED TO INITIATING ADAPTIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL AS SOON AS REASONABLY POSSIBLE CONSIDERING COVID-19

* GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC - PLAN TO INITIATE NASH-RX TRIAL DURING Q2 OF 2020; HOWEVER, THIS MAY BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC