#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:39 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics updates on completion of Nash Cx trial

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* Galectin therapeutics announces important milestones towards completion of Nash Cx trial

* As of time of their evaluation, therapy had been completed in 68% of subjects in Nash-Cx trial​

* ‍Independent data safety monitoring board recently concluded from safety perspective, company's Nash-Cx trial should continue​

* ‍Panel recently met to review safety data of all enrolled subjects who had completed trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

