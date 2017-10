Sept 28 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma Inc announces completion of enrollment in two NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-s) clinical trials in combination with Trastuzumab

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍look forward to interim results next year for phase 2b trial and primary endpoints for both trials in 2019​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍recommendation from dsmb was to continue her2 3+ trial unmodified​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: