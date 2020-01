BRIEF-Galenica 2019 Consolidated Net Sales Up At CHF 3,301.2 Million

Jan 21 (Reuters) - GALENICA AG:

* POSITIVE SALES GROWTH AND INCREASE OF 2019 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* INCREASED THE CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 4.3% TO CHF 3,301.2 MILLION IN 2019

* 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT EBIT (EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IAS 19 AND IFRS 16) IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 7% TO 9%

* OUTLOOK REGARDING DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST SAME LEVEL AS PRIOR YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED

* DUE TO APPLICATION OF NEW LEASE ACCOUNTING STANDARD IFRS 16, STILL EXPECTS ADDITIONAL INCREASE IN EBIT OF CHF 2 MILLION TO 3 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2tqzOHL Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)