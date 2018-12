Dec 19 (Reuters) - GALENICA AG:

* CONFIRMS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* EXPECTS SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 TO BE BELOW THE 2% FORECAST

* OUTLOOK REGARDING PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST AT SAME LEVEL AS PRIOR YEAR IS UNCHANGED