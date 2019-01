BRIEF-Galenica FY Consolidated Net Sales Up At CHF 3.17 Bln

Jan 22 (Reuters) - GALENICA AG:

* CONSOLIDATED NET SALES UP BY 0.8% TO CHF 3,165.5 MILLION IN 2018

* IS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING ANNOUNCED EBIT GROWTH (EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IAS 19) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* OUTLOOK REGARDING PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST AT SAME LEVEL AS PRIOR YEAR IS UNCHANGED

* REORGANISATION OF GALENICA PENSION FUND AS OF 1 JAN 2019 WILL HAVE ONE-OFF, NEGATIVE EFFECT OF BETWEEN CHF 40 MILLION AND CHF 45 MILLION AT EBIT LEVEL

* REORGANISATION OF GALENICA PENSION FUND WILL HAVE ONE-OFF, NEGATIVE EFFECT OF BETWEEN CHF 30 MILLION AND CHF 35 MILLION AT NET PROFIT LEVEL IN 2018

* ONEOFF EFFECT UNDER IAS 19 WILL BE OF TECHNICAL NATURE AND WITH NO EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND FORECASTS OF GROUP Source text - bit.ly/2W94gQ7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)