BRIEF-Galenica FY Consolidated Net Sales Up At CHF 3.17 Bln

March 12 (Reuters) - Galenica AG:

* INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 0.8% TO CHF 3,165.0 MILLION IN 2018

* FY EBIT EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IAS 19 ROSE BY 3.9% TO CHF 154.1 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT OF THE GALENICA GROUP IS CHF 147.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24.2%.

* WILL PROPOSE A 3% HIGHER DIVIDEND THAN THE PRIOR YEAR OF CHF 1.70 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES IN 2019 TO BE AT LEAST AT PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL

* AIMS TO FURTHER INCREASE 2019 COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT EBIT BY BETWEEN 2% AND 5%,

* EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST AT PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL TO THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING