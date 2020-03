BRIEF-Galenica FY Net Profit Down At CHF 125.3 Million

March 10 (Reuters) - GALENICA AG:

* 2019: RESULT IMPROVED – DIVIDEND INCREASED

* INCREASED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 4.3% TO CHF 3,301.0 MILLION IN 2019

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) WAS INCREASED BY 50.0% TO CHF 169.5 MILLION

* GALENICA EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW BY 1% TO 3% IN 2020

* AIMS TO FURTHER INCREASE ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULT EBIT (EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IFRS 16 AND IAS 19) BY BETWEEN 3% AND 6% IN 2020

* PLANS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST THE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL TO THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.80 PER SHARE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 19 MAY 2020, A 5.9% INCREASE ON THE PREVI-OUS YEAR (CHF 1.70).

* EXCLUDING ONE-OFF EFFECTS, NET PROFIT WOULD HAVE IMPROVED ON A COMPARABLE BASIS BY 7.7% TO CHF 134.2 MILLION IN FY

* FY NET PROFIT DECLINED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 15.1% TO CHF 125.3 MILLION DUE TO ONE-OFF EFFECTS