BRIEF-Galenica FY Operating Result (EBIT) At CHF 141.8 Million‍​

March 13 (Reuters) - GALENICA AG:

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) ROSE BY 14.5% TO CHF 141.8 MILLION‍​

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 118.9 MILLION

* IN 2018 IS AIMING FOR SALES GROWTH OF 2% TO 3% AND EBIT (EXCLUDING EFFECTS OF IAS 19) SIMILAR TO THAT IN 2017‍​

* ALSO INTENDS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND AT LEAST AT PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL TO THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ON A COMPARABLE BASIS (EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IAS 19), FY EBIT GREW BY 10.5% TO CHF 148.2 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.65 PER SHARE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 9 MAY 2018‍​